FORT COLLINS (AP) – Firefighters say they rescued nine people from the Poudre River in northern Colorado after getting reports of rafters in trouble. The Poudre Fire Authority said eight people were rescued off a small island in the river in LaPorte on Thursday and a ninth person was found in a tree in the river. The agency is warning people not to underestimate the power and unpredictability of the river after heavy snow this winter.

