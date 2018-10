Aspen—Aspen School District Superintendent Dr. John Maloy has a job until June 30th of 2021. Beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess. The Aspen Board of Education chose not to extend his current contract. The vote and announcement followed a series of closed-door, executive sessions held by the school board. No specific reasons were given for the decision. Dr. Maloy, who was first hired as the superintendent in 2010, says he plans to honor his contract.

