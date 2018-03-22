No Second Mistrial for Blagg

Grand Junction/Golden—There will not be a second mistrial for convicted Grand Junction murderer Michael Blagg. The second trial for Blagg will continue in Jefferson County. District Judge Tamara Russell rejected a motion from Blagg’s attorney for a mistrial after his former mother-in-law, Marilyn Conway intentionally referenced proceedings from the 2004 trial in Mesa County where Blagg was originally convicted of murdering his wife Jennifer. The conviction was overturned 10 years later when a judge learned a juror concealed her experience with domestic violence so she could serve on the jury. The judge rejected the second mistrial motion saying it wasn’t the first time someone had accidentally referenced Blagg’s first trial. The latest trial is being held in Golden due to concerns about finding an impartial jury in Mesa County.

Like this: Like Loading...