10:30 PM There were 50 firefighters on the Oak Meadows fire today. Saturday, the fire will be taken over by a Type-3 Incident Management Team. Crew will remain in the area and monitor the fire throughout the night.

Air operations will continue Saturday and drone operators are warned not to fly, as all firefighting aircraft will be grounded at first sight of a civilian drone. (FAA Drone Regulations near wildfires.)

Residents returning home to Aspen Way are being asked to park “below” to allow fire and emergency personnel access.

10:00 PM Evacuated residents are being allowed back to their homes. The fire has laid down for the night and remains about 40 acres in size. Hand crews are expected to arrive in the morning. A press briefing is scheduled for 8:00 AM Saturday. We will update this article at that time, or sooner if necessary.

9:30 PM Residents of the Oak Meadows Subdivision remain evacuated tonight as fire crews continue battling a fire, approximately 40 acres in size.

According to Walt Stowe with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started late this afternoon and grew quickly. A bulldozer has been brought in to help build fireline and with several aircraft were in the air until shortly before dark, including 4 Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs), 1 Large Air Tanker, and a Type I Helicopter.

Evacuated residents have been advised to go to Sopris Elementary School.

The cause has not been released. It is not known if any structures were lost.

Live video of the fire is available on our YouTube channel from both Red Mountain and Red Mountain.

