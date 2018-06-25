Oak Meadows Fire 100% Contained

Glenwood Springs—The Oak Meadows Fire is fully contained. The Type-3 Incident Management team that took command on Saturday, declared the 44-acre fire 100 % contained at 8 o’clock Sunday night. Today, one hand crew is expanding the perimeter and putting out any remaining hot spots. The crew will be released at 5 o’clock this afternoon. The fire that began late Friday afternoon, rapidly grew with gusty winds and forced the evacuation of residents in the Oak Meadows subdivision. The evacuation order was lifted around 10 pm Friday but residents were told to be ready to leave again if conditions got worse. No structures were damaged and the size of the fire was minimized thanks to the quick, aggressive response of local, state and federal firefighting agencies on the ground and in the air.

