Officer Involved Shooting in Rangley

Rangely—A suspected car thief was shot and killed by law enforcement officers last night in Rangely. According to reports from the 9th Judicial District Critical Incident Team, officers with the Rangely Police Department and Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating the report of a stolen vehicle in town. When the officers and deputies spotted the vehicle near the intersection of Highway 139 and the main road through town, Highway 64, they tried to take them into custody. That’s when a brief gunfight ensued. One of the suspects was shot and died at the scene while the other person in the vehicle was arrested. No one else was hurt in the shooting. The DA’s Critical Incident Team is now working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on the case. No names have been released by authorities including the suspects and the law enforcement officers involved.

