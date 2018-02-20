Oil and Gas Commission Director Steps Down

Denver—The head of one of Colorado’s most influential government boards has resigned. Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission Director Matt Lepore plans to return to the private sector effective March 2nd. Julie Murphy, the Assistant Director for Energy and Minerals at the Colorado Department of Natural Resources will step in as the new director of the COGCC. Murphy was appointed by DNR Director Bob Randall. Lepore was appointed as the director in August of 2012 and is credited by Governor John Hickenlooper for spearheading a major overhaul of industry regulations that are used as models across the country. Under Lepore’s leadership at the COGCC, setback rules were increased in neighborhoods and tougher regulations were adopted for protecting and monitoring groundwater, reporting spills and testing, tracking and abandoning flowlines. Lepore’s next career move will be joining private energy development consulting firm, Adamtine Energy of Boulder. The new director, Julie Murphy, is a lawyer who has previously served as the COGCC’s Hearings and Regulatory Affairs Manager. She has degrees in wildlife biology, natural resources management and policy and law.

