One Dead, One Hospitalized Following Heroin Overdose

Glenwood Springs—A heroin overdose claimed the life of a Glenwood Springs man Wednesday afternoon. The police and fire departments responded to a 9-1-1 call around 2:30 to a home on Bennett Avenue. When they arrived, two men in their 20’s were found unconscious as friends and neighbors performed CPR. Some people at the scene said they believed they had both overdosed. Both men were rushed to Valley View Hospital but only one survived. The Glenwood Springs Police Department is trying to find out where the heroin came from.

