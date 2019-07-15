One Lane of Highway 325 Open

State Highway 325 north of Rifle is open today with one lane of alternating traffic after a portion of the road collapsed into Rifle Creek on Friday. The road was completely closed Friday afternoon when the roadway collapsed past the center line. With no additional movement overnight, the Colorado Department of Transportation decided to open a single lane of traffic again Saturday morning. There are automated traffic signals in place, so delays are possible.

There is not yet an estimate on when repairs will begin or how long they will take.

The road failed near mile marker 7 on State Highway 325, which is just north of the Grass Valley Road intersection, between Rifle Gap and Rifle Falls.

