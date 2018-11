DENVER (AP) – The parents of a Colorado woman murdered by her husband have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the man. Frank and Sandra Rzucek filed the lawsuit Nov. 19, the same day Christopher Watts was sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing Shanann Watts and their two young daughters. Watts had previously pleaded guilty to charges of murder, unlawful termination of a pregnancy and tampering with a deceased human body.

Like this: Like Loading...