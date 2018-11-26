Possible Suicide at Grizzly Creek

Glenwood Springs—Garfield County authorities believe the person found dead in the icy waters of the Colorado River near the Grizzly Creek rest area committed suicide. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a body found in the river around 10 o’clock Saturday morning. Attempts to revive the individual were unsuccessful. Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire has not determined the official cause of death. The person’s name and hometown will be released once family members have been notitifed.

Like this: Like Loading...