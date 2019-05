Glenwood Springs—Smoke will be visible in the valley today while a couple of prescribed burns take place. Crews with the Upper Colorado River Inter-agency Fire Management Unit are treating 521 acres of mountain shrub, grass and aspen about a mile northwest of the Grizzly Creek trail-head. A second burn northeast of the Buford-New Castle Road will target 1,150 acres of Gambel oak. The Cherry Creek Prescribed Burn will reduce fuels adjacent to nearby structures and wildlife habitat.

