Randy Travis surprises Carrie Underwood as she celebrates a decade on the Grand Ole Opry

It was a busy weekend for Carrie Underwood. Not only did she mentor the top five and perform her new hit, “Cry Pretty,” on American Idol Sunday, she also marked a career milestone Friday night: a decade of Opry membership.

The Oklahoma native officially joined the Grand Ole Opry on May 10, 2008, when she was inducted by Garth Brooks. She’d been surprised with an invitation to join the country music institution a couple months earlier, when Randy Travis appeared onstage after she’d performed his chart-topping classic, “I Told You So.”

Friday night, it happened all over again, as Randy came to the stage after Carrie sang the song that was a hit for them both.

“Ten years have flown by,” she told him. “I knew from the moment God blessed me and let me sing country music that I wanted to be a part of this place. Thank you for being here.”

Carrie returns to the Opry to kick off CMA Fest with two shows on Tuesday, June 5. Her new album, also titled Cry Pretty, is set to follow September 14.

