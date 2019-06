Parachute—The threat phoned in to the Garfield County Re-16 school district today, forcing the cancellation of all summer school classes and activities turned out to be a hoax. After investigating and checking out school campuses in the area, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office determined the threat was not credible. Sheriff's office spokesman Walt Stowe says even though the threat wasn't real, district officials were wise in closing for the day. Classes will be back in session tomorrow.

