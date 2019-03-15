RE-2 Superintendent Retiring

Rifle—One more year and he’ll call it a career. Garfield Re-2 School Superintendent Brent Curtice announced that next year will be his 38th and final year in education. Curtice began his stint with Garfield Re-2 in exactly three years ago. Prior to that, he was the superintendent of schools in Moffat County. Colorado’s 2004 “Principal of the Year” says, “I’ve had a great career.” “I’ve been able to lead kids from every level from teaching to coaching to principal leadership to district office leadership.” Curtice says it’s a perfect time for him and his wife to begin a new chapter in life. Curtice will officially retire in June of 2020. The Re-2 district will begin the search for his replacement early next year.

