DENVER (AP) – The Democrat-controlled Colorado Legislature sent a “red flag” bill to the governor that calls for taking firearms from people who could pose a threat to themselves or others. The governor, also a Democrat, has pledged to sign the measure that would place the state among 13 others that have passed such legislation. The Colorado bill passed by the House Monday would allow family, household members or law enforcement to petition a court to have guns seized or surrendered.

