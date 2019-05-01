Regional Housing Needs, Assessment Study Discussed by Garfield County Commissioners

Glenwood Springs—Jobs are plentiful, housing is not. That about sums up a recent housing study and needs assessment that encompassed the region stretching from Battlement Mesa to Aspen to Western Eagle County. David Schwartz, Executive Vice President of Denver-based Economic and Planning Systems conducted the study. He says the region is generating more demand for housing than it has. He says one of the consequences of the housing affordability gap among communities is cross commuting of the workforce. The study revealed more than 26,000 workers out of 47,000 employed residents cross paths in their daily commute and only 19,000 employed residents actually live where they work. The study also found the region has a 21-hundred unit shortfall in housing for households at 60% of the area median income.

