BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Colorado Rep. Jared Polis are leading a bipartisan push urging President Donald Trump to reinstate an Obama-era policy discouraging federal prosecutors from targeting individuals involved in the marijuana trade in states that have legalized the drug. Nine states and the District of Columbia have legalized the recreational use of marijuana by adults. Others have decriminalized marijuana or legalized its medicinal use.

Like this: Like Loading...