Results of Regional Housing Survey to be Unveiled

Glenwood Springs—There’s a major shortage of housing in the tri-county region according to the results of a recent study. The findings will be presented tomorrow morning during a special work session with the Garfield County Board of Commissioners. The study and needs assessment was comprehensive and looked at every community from Battlement Mesa to Avon as well as Aspen to Rifle. The Greater Roaring Fork Regional Housing Study also examined the economic impacts of income, lengthy, cross-country commuting to and from work and the overall cost of housing. The work session begins at 8:30 Tuesday morning in the commissioner’s meeting room.

