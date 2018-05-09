Rifle Burglary Suspect Arrested, Meth Found

Glenwood Springs—A man suspected of several burglaries in Rifle was found holed up in a Glenwood Springs motel room with the stolen loot, drugs and a gun. Rifle Police Officers executed a search warrant recently at the Affordable Inn with the help of the Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team. Officers found many of the stolen items as well as over 43 grams of meth, loaded syringes and a handgun. 45 year old Mario Martin Lopez was taken into custody and is facing several felony charges including burglary, meth distribution and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

