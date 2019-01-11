Rifle Chamber Director Steps Down

Rifle—The Rifle Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new CEO. In a letter to chamber members, Board Chairman Rick Shaffer says Kasey Nispel is, “no longer with us.” “We would appreciate the time to celebrate her tenure with us in a positive light and wish her and her family all the best.” The details surrounding her departure were not disclosed. Shaffer says the board is considering a couple of candidates to take over the chamber on an interim basis until a permanent replacement can be found. Nispel has been part of the chamber board since 2010. She became the interim chamber president when Andrea Maddalone stepped down in 2016 and was eventually named the full time CEO.

Like this: Like Loading...