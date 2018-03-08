RIFLE CITY MANAGER RESIGNS

JIM NICHOLS QUITS AS RIFLE CITY MGR

Rifle—The City of Rifle is once again looking for a new city manager. After three short months on the job, Jim Nichols shocked the council and staff last night during a private, closed-door meeting to announce his resignation. As of now, no specific reasons have been given for the mutually-agreed to separation nor have the terms of agreement been finalized. Following the departure of longtime city manager Matt Sturgeon and assistant city manager Kim Bullen, the city chose Nichols out of a strong field of candidates from around the country. Nichols, who’s first day on the job was November 30th, was formerly the manager of Douglas County, Nevada and most recently had taught civil engineering at a university in China. The search for an interim city manager as well as a permanent replacement is now underway. In the meantime, Rifle Police Chief Tommy Klein has assumed the role of acting city manager.

