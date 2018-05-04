Rifle Contribution to Department of Natural Resaourses Discussed

Rifle—The Colorado Department of Natural Resources is hurting for cash and is asking local governments for a little help maintaining some of it’s recreation facilities. The Rifle City Council talked about making a $300.00 donation to the DNR. Interim City Manager Davis Farrar says the council needs to carefully consider the use of city funds outside of city limits. Mayor Barb Clifton says recreation is a critical part of Rifle’s economy but she’s reluctant to open a can of worms. The council agreed to consider funneling small contributions through the Parks and Recreation Board with the condition that the city not become a regular go-to option for future request

