Rifle Man Found Guilty of Vehicular Homicide

Rifle—A Rifle man is facing a long time in prison for the December 2017 DUI rollover crash that killed two of his best friends. After deliberating for over four hours last night, the jury found 41 year old Cody Christopher guilty on all six charges against him including two counts of vehicular homicide. According to reports from the Colorado State Patrol and statements from first responders, Christopher's blood alcohol level was over three times the legal limit (.237) when he got behind the wheel of a Ford Excursion and drove off a cliff in a remote area north of Rifle. 36 year old Matthew Smith and 41 year old Trent Johnson were both killed in the crash. Johnson's 10 year old son was in the vehicle and suffered serious injuries in the accident. Christopher was also found guilty of two counts of vehicular assault, reckless driving, child abuse and DUI. Vehicular homicide carries a penalty of up to six years in prison along with substantial fines. Cody Christopher will be sentenced August 8th.

