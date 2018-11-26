Rifle Weed Regulations Approved on 2nd Reading

Rifle—Marijuana will soon be available in Rifle for something other than medicine. The city is taking steps to make sure it can be sold for recreational use. On second reading, with a somewhat tempered, less-than-enthusiastic vote, the city council approved amending the licensing and regulations of marijuana businesses. The amendment allows retail weed to be sold on the south side of town only. One notable hang-up dealt with signage and images. Mayor Barbara Clifton says she doesn’t want any signs displaying a marijuana plant or paraphernalia. The vote with signage conditions was 4 to 2 in favor of allowing retail shops on the south side of town. The amendment allows the two existing downtown medicinal establishments to apply for a retail license with the condition that they relocate.

Like this: Like Loading...