Roaring Fork Valley Man Killed in DUI Hit & Run Identified

Basalt—Friends and family are grieving the death of a longtime Roaring Fork Valley local who was hit and killed by a drunk driver late Friday night while crossing Highway 82 in Basalt. 54 year old Michael Campion of Aspen Village had just finished having dinner with some friends and was crossing 82 to catch a bus back home when he was hit. Basalt Police Chief Greg Knott says one of his officers saw the collision and checked on Campion while other officers chased down and arrested the hit and run driver about a mile up the road. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler says the suspect has been charged with DUI and fleeing the scene of an accident. Michael Campion moved to the valley in the late 90’s and worked as a mason.

