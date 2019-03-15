Roaring Fork Watershed Snow-pack

Basalt—Two weeks ago the snowpack in the Roaring Fork Watershed was 116% of normal. Today it’s at 158%. According to the latest report from the Roaring Fork Conservancy, the all-important snow water equivalent (SWE) saw a big jump at all Sno-Tel sites in the watershed with an average increase of 3.5%. The snowpack at the headwaters of the Fryingpan River is twice what is normal for this time of year which is good news for Reudi Reservoir. Last year, Reudi’s level dropped to 55% full during one of the driest summers on record but officials say it will be replenished with the spring runoff.

