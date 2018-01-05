Roaring Fork Watershed Snowpack Way Down

Carbondale—The Roaring Fork Watershed continues to lag behind average levels for this time of year. According to the latest snowpack and river report from the Roaring Fork Conservancy, the SWE or Snow Water Equivalent on McClure Pass is 13 percent of normal while the basin itself is only 55 percent of normal. One year ago, the SWE was 100 percent at all locations in the watershed and 135 percent throughout the basin. According to the Colorado Climate Center, most of Western Colorado is experiencing moderate drought conditions.

