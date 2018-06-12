Durango—For the first time since the record wildfire year of 2002, a Colorado forest has closed because of fire danger. Officials with the San Juan National Forest closed nearly 1.8 million acres of forest to all hikers, bikers, horseback riders and campers to greatly reduce the risk of human-caused fires. The 416 Fire north of Durango has burned over 22,000 acres since June 1st and over 2,000 homes in the area remain evacuated. 2002 was an extremely dry year for Colorado and a rough season for wildfires that included the Coal Seam Fire in Glenwood Springs and the Hayman Fire in Douglas County.

