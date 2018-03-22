Shake-Up in Colorado Senate

Denver—State Senator Lucia Guzman has stepped down as the minority leader. Guzman’s decision was due in part to protest Republican leadership’s handling of recent harassment complaints at the capitol. Guzman, who is term limited, will serve the rest of her time as the assistant minority leader. Pueblo Democrat Leroy Garcia will take the helm as the party leader in the senate. Guzman says she struggled this session with GOP leaders over the handling of sexual misconduct allegations against three of their own senators including Randy Baumgardner. None of the allegations against the three have been substantiated. Senate President Kevin Grantham had no comment. Guzman says it’s time to bring fresh leadership to the Senate’s Democrat caucus.

