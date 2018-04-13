Silt Election Shake Up

Silt—There’s been a big change in the election results for the town of Silt. TJ Tucker, one of nine candidates running for four open seats on the board of trustees initially ended up out of the running on election night with only 138 votes. After a recount, Tucker finished third with 246 votes. The 108 vote swing is being blamed on an election night mathematical error according to Town Clerk Sheila McIntyre. The end result means Tucker is in and Christopher Classen, who finished with 191 votes, is out. Aside from gaining a few extra votes, other town trustee winners remain the same; Samantha Alexander, Jerry Seifert and Kyle Knott. Meanwhile in the Mayor’s race, Jay Barner’s two-vote edge over Keith Richel has been cut in half. After the recount, Barner leades 191-190. McIntyre says one last count will be conducted on Monday before it’s official. In New Castle, there’s still one race that’s up in the air. Brandy Copeland has a one vote lead over Joe Urnise for the third and final trustree position, 335-334. Canvassing is expected to be completed soon to declare a winner.

