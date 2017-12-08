SkiCo Employees Waiting to Work, Still Being Fed

Aspen—There’s not enough snow but there’s plenty of food for resort workers in Aspen. The Aspen Skiing Company is once again serving dinner to seasonal employees who are waiting anxiously for the snow to fall and the season to begin. SkiCo spokesman Jeff Hanle says three nights a week, dinner is served to about 150 workers. SkiCo’s tradition of feeding hungry, unemployed workers started back in the 90’s. Snowmass and Buttermilk were scheduled to open this Saturday but opening day at Highlands will have to wait until next weekend. Aspen Mountain is open with limited terrain.

Like this: Like Loading...