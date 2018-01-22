Snow, Wind Hammer Eastern Plains

Denver—I-70 between Denver and Limon finally reopened today but further east it’s a real mess. A nearly 80-mile stretch from Limon to Burlington is still closed due to snowy, icy conditions and gusty winds. At least a dozen flights were canceled or delayed this morning at Denver International Airport due to the storm that hit Minneapolis. Airlines are playing catch up today after some 200 flights were canceled Sunday because of the snow. Forecasters say more snow is expected to blanket Colorado’s northern and central mountains tonight and tomorrow.

