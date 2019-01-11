Snowpack Improves

Basalt—The snowpack in the Roaring Fork Watershed has increased in the last week to a healthy 106 percent of normal. Officials with the Roaring Fork Conservancy say every Snotel location in the valley showed increased snow water equivalent levels. River flows also saw a boost after the warmer temperatures loosened up a lot of ice in the Roaring Fork, Crystal and Fryingpan Rivers. The ice jam breaks led to emergency warnings for folks to stay clear of the rivers. Right now, the Colorado River at Glenwood Springs is just slightly below the mean at 1,230 cubic feet per second

