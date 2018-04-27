Social Security Office Moving

The Glenwood Springs Social Security Administration office will relocate to 120 Midland Ave. Unit 140, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 on Monday April 30. We will continue to provide service to the community and surrounding areas under our current hours of operation: Mondays and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until close of business on Friday, May 4, 2018.

Beginning Monday, May 7, the new hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Noon).

We are pleased to announce the added convenience of replacing a Social Security card through the my Social Security portal for residents of Colorado. “We will continue to work on innovative initiatives to provide people with safe, secure and convenient options for doing business with us online or in person,” Acting Commissioner Berryhill said.

U.S. citizens age 18 or older and who are residents of Colorado can request a replacement SSN card online by creating a my Social Security account. In addition, they must have a U.S. domestic mailing address, not require a change to their record (such as a name change), and have a valid driver’s license, or state identification card in some participating states.

My Social Security is a secure online hub for doing business with Social Security, and nearly 36 million people have created an account. In addition to Colorado residents replacing their SSN card through the portal, current Social Security beneficiaries can manage their account—change an address, adjust direct deposit, obtain a benefit verification letter, or request a replacement SSA-1099. Medicare beneficiaries can request a replacement Medicare card without waiting for a replacement form in the mail. Account holders still in the workforce can verify their earnings history and obtain estimates of future benefits by looking at their Social Security Statement online.

Like this: Like Loading...