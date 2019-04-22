Somber Weekend for Columbine Survivors

LITTLETON (AP) – Dawn Anna, the mother of Columbine High School victim Lauren Townsend, says much has changed in 20 years, leaving those most affected by the shootings “weaker in some places, but hopefully we’re stronger in most of them.” She spoke at a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the shooting. The memorial ended with the names of 12 students and a teacher killed being read aloud, accompanied by the release of white doves. Speakers encouraged people to help others and to honor those who died.

Like this: Like Loading...