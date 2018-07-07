Some Mandatory Evacuations Lifted

Some residents that were evacuated because of the Lake Christine Fire have been allowed home. The announcement was made this evening at tonight’s public information meeting. Residents allowed home are those that live north of Highway 82 and west of El Jebel Road, as long as the home can be accessed before the blue silo on El Jebel Road or from the west through Blue Lake or via Catherine Store Road (Upper Cattle Creek Road remains closed). A special credential is required for residents returning home. Those credentials will be handed out again tomorrow from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM at Basalt High School. A photo ID or other proof of residence will be necessary to receive a re-entry card.

All other mandatory evacuations remain in effect.

Additionally, Eagle County officials say Black Hills Energy customers need to call 800-563-0012 to have their gas service turned back on.

Law Enforcement officers will continue patrols to ensure the safety of property and residents.

The fire remains 5,263 acres. It is 3 percent contained. Firefighters hope to achieve 30% containment by Saturday night.

