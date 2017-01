The Basalt Longhorns and Roaring Fork Rams Basketball teams split wins Tuesday night. The Roaring Fork Girls beat Basalt 32 to 25, while the Basalt Boys won over Roaring Fork 52 to 28 points.

Meanwhile, Rifle and Glenwood also split victories. The Rifle Bears Girls team beat Glenwood 54 to 30. In exciting fashion, the Rifle Bears Boys team beat Glenwood in overtime 45 to 41.

