Spring Cleanup Underway

Glenwood Springs—Glenwood Springs residents will be busy for the next few weeks cleaning out some of their old junk. The annual spring cleanup begins today and zone by zone will run through May 17th. One pickup load per residence can be placed on the curb with non-hazardous materials only. The city will not accept paint, antifreeze, gas, tires, motor oil, air cylinders, gas tanks, car batteries or any electronic equipment such as computers, copier or televisions. Glenwood Springs will collect hazardous waste on the 27th of April by appointment only. To learn more about your pickup zone, call the city or go online to cogs.us/springcleanup. The spring cleanup is for Glenwood Springs residents only.

