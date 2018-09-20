Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Back in Effect Friday

Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario has decided to reinstate Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for all unincorporated areas of the county as of midnight September 21. In addition, the city of Glenwood Springs is also enacting Stage 1 Fire Restrictions as of Midnight on Saturday (September 22).

Eagle County Sheriff James Van Beek is reportedly considering reenacting Stage 1 restrictions as well.

Details on Stage 1 restrictions can be found here.

The Sheriff’s Office provided the following specifics:

Campfires: allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds (i.e. a metal, in-ground containment structure – (fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable)

No fires of any type including charcoal outside of developed areas (Note backyard charcoal grills are permissible under Stage 1 restrictions.)

No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or in a barren area, free of vegetation

No use of explosive materials, including explosive targets or tracer rounds/exploding bullets etc.

The discharge of weapons with normal ammunition, used for hunting and target practice is permissible

No welding or operation of acetylene or other similar torch with open flame or any spark emitting operation, (cutting, grinding etc.) except in an area that has been cleared of vegetation

No operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order

