Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Back in Effect Friday

Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario has decided to reinstate Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for all unincorporated areas of the county as of midnight September 21. In addition, the city of Glenwood Springs is also enacting Stage 1 Fire Restrictions as of Midnight on Saturday (September 22).
Eagle County Sheriff James Van Beek is reportedly considering reenacting Stage 1 restrictions as well.
Details on Stage 1 restrictions can be found here.
The Sheriff’s Office provided the following specifics:
- Campfires: allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds (i.e. a metal, in-ground containment structure – (fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable)
- No fires of any type including charcoal outside of developed areas (Note backyard charcoal grills are permissible under Stage 1 restrictions.)
- No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or in a barren area, free of vegetation
- No use of explosive materials, including explosive targets or tracer rounds/exploding bullets etc.
- The discharge of weapons with normal ammunition, used for hunting and target practice is permissible
- No welding or operation of acetylene or other similar torch with open flame or any spark emitting operation, (cutting, grinding etc.) except in an area that has been cleared of vegetation
- No operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order