Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Explained

As of August 31, all areas in the the KMTS listening area are under stage 1 fire restrictions, including land managed by the BLM and Forest Service. Below are activities that are prohibited under stage 1.

Keep in mind that local jurisdictions have the authority to amend these restrictions. If you’re not sure, ask.

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire. This includes charcoal barbecues and grills

EXCEPT: Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire in constructed, permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed recreation sites and the use of portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or a fully enclosed (sheepherder type) stove with a ¼” spark arrester type screen is permitted.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and in effective working order, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher kept with the operator, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.

Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher.

Using an explosive.

