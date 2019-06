PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Associated Press analysis has found existing medical marijuana programs take a hit when states legalize cannabis for all adults. In the most extreme case, the AP found the number of medical cardholders in Oregon dropped nearly two-thirds. Alaska's registry dropped by 63%, followed by Nevada with nearly 40% and Colorado with 19%. Patients in those states who rely on medical marijuana say they are left with fewer and more expensive options.

Like this: Like Loading...