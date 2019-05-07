Suburban Denver School Shooting

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say two suspects are in custody following a shooting at a suburban Denver school that injured multiple students.

A Douglas County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman told reporters Tuesday that there could be a third suspect in the school, which is still being searched.

Lines of firetrucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles are at the scene, and medical helicopters have landed.

The shooting occurred at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a public charter school with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

It’s near a sheriff’s department substation, and authorities responded quickly and in force to the shooting.

Students are being taken from the school to be reunited with their parents at a nearby recreation center.

—-

SCHOOL SHOOTING-COLORADO

Sheriff: Shooting at school in suburban Denver injures 2

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say a shooting at a suburban Denver school has injured two people.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are trying to find the shooter or shooters, calling it an “active and unstable scene.”

The shooting occurred at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a public charter school with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded around 1:50 p.m. to the school in the Highlands Ranch community about 15 miles south of Denver.

Lines of firetrucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles are at the scene and a medical helicopter landed on a grassy field.

The sheriff directed parents to a recreational center to pick up their children.

Like this: Like Loading...