PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) – Students in Pueblo are back in school after teachers voted overwhelmingly to accept a new contract. The teachers’ union says its members voted 495-62 for the deal Sunday, ending a strike that shut down most schools in the southern Colorado city last week. It includes a 2 percent cost-of-living increase retroactive to January, a 2.5 percent increase next school year. The union had been seeking a 2 percent raise for the full current school year.

Like this: Like Loading...