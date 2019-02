DENVER (AP) – Denver school leaders and teachers have returned to the bargaining table as they try to end a strike over pay. Teachers remained on the picket lines for a third day as the negotiations got underway Wednesday morning. Teachers wearing red filled the negotiating room at Denver’s main library and left gifts of food and drinks for members of the union’s bargaining team. The audience clapped and cheered as the union representatives entered the room.

