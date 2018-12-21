Teller County Man Charged with Fiance’s Murder

Officials say that a missing Colorado woman was probably killed at her home but have declined to speculate on where her body might be. Woodland Park police Chief Miles de Young told reporters Friday that that investigators believe 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth was killed at her home. Her fiance Patrick Frazee was arrested Friday morning at his home in the community of Florissant. He was charged with first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder. De Young declined comment on what led to the solicitation to commit murder charge.

Like this: Like Loading...