Tellez Murder Trial Underway

Glenwood Springs—It took a week to seat a jury of 12 and four alternates. Today, the first degree murder trial of Gustavo Olivo-Tellez began in Garfield County District Court with opening arguments. Tellez is accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife, Blanca Jurado in October of 2016. Tellez’ girlfriend at the time, Michelle Castillo was his alleged accomplice. Last spring, Tellez pled guilty by reason of insanity. Tellez and Castillo were arrested at a motel in Grand Junction the day after Jurado was murdered.

