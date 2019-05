BILLINGS, MT. (AP) – U.S. energy officials say the demand for coal to generate electricity will continue to weaken in coming months despite efforts by the Trump administration to prop up the struggling industry. The Energy Information Administration says renewable energy sources such as wind, solar and hydro-power will fill much of the gap left by coal’s decline. But natural gas will remain the fuel of choice with an expected 40% share of electricity generation this summer.

