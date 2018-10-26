The Halloween Heat is On!

Glenwood Springs—You don’t want to trade your Halloween costume for a county-issued jail jumpsuit. That’s what will happen if you’re caught driving drunk or stoned over the next few days. Law enforcement agencies across Colorado will be on the prowl for impaired drivers during the annual Halloween “Heat is On” DUI campaign starting at 6 o’clock tonight. If you do get behind the wheel after drinking booze or smoking weed, it could be a deadly decision. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 44 percent of all Halloween night traffic fatalities between 2012 and 2016 involved a drunk or stoned driver. Pedestrians, including parents with trick-or-treating youngsters are also at risk. The N-H-T-S-A says 14 percent of all pedestrian deaths on Halloween were caused by an impaired driver. 375 people were busted during Halloween last year in Colorado. Increased patrols and saturation patrols will be conducted be several local law enforcement agencies. The Halloween DUI campaign will going on until November first.

Like this: Like Loading...