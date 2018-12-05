The Suspect Arrested in Tuesday’s Standoff, Facing Attempted 1st Degree Murder Charge

Rifle—The man involved in Tuesday’s three and a half hour stand off with the county swat team near Rulison is being charged with attempted first degree murder and second degree assault. 38 year old Justin Lopez Madrid was booked into the Garfield County Jail yesterday after finally surrendering to authorities on Webster Hill between West Rifle and Rulison. Madrid got into a fight with another man where a knife was pulled. Both Madrid and the other man sustained injuries in the scuffle. Madrid then ran up the hill near Anvil Points and hid behind some rocks about 200 yards from I-70. The proximity to both the interstate and Highway 6 forced authorities to completely close both roads until the situation was resolved. The county’s All Hazards Response Team was called in because no one was sure if Madrid was armed. Soon after Madrid was taken into custody, eastbound I-70 was reopened, however, westbound traffic had to sit for another hour or so while emergency vehicles and equipment were cleared from the scene. Madrid is also being charged with resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and violation of a restraining order.

